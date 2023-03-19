Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGEN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

