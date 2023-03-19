Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 7,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

