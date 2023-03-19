Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.09. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Conformis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 83.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.