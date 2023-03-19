Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

Copart stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.72. 3,868,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,778. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21. Copart has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 124.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Copart by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Copart by 501.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

