Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %

CRBP traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,895,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.