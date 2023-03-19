Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %
CRBP traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,895,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
