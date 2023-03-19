Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

