COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.30

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.67. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 2,084 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
