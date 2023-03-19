Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $128,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of STRL traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 483,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,337. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,554 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.