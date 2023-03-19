Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $132,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genpact Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:G traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.74. 1,163,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.
Genpact Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $2,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,725 shares of company stock worth $10,824,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
