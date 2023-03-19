Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,945. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

