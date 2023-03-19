Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

