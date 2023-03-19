Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.88 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $25.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00064012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

