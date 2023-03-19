Crypto International Tops One Day Trading Volume of $106,975.61 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Crypto International has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $106,975.61 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.4427641 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $115,147.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

