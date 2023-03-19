CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,192.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 2,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,870 shares of company stock worth $947,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -1,982.52%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.