Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.70 and its 200-day moving average is $275.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.