Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $17.60 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Oracle Price Performance
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.