Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $53.25 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $53,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.79 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

