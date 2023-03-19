Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAT opened at $215.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

