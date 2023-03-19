Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

