Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $225.21 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.19. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

