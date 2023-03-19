Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $164.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

