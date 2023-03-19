cVault.finance Trading 214,158% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 214,158% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $6,514.68 or 0.24000888 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $65.15 million and approximately $1,247.16 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

