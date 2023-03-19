D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

T opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

