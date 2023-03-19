D. Scott Neal Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

NVO opened at $139.44 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

