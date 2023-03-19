Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 5.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

