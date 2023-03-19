DAO Maker Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00006199 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $258.14 million and $2.23 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

