DeepBrain Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.86 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and $1.86 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

