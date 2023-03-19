DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $2,971.36 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00308720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

