Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Price Performance

DXLG stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $241,307.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,552,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,344,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,552,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,344,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,180 shares of company stock worth $1,383,100. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.