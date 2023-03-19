Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lifted by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

