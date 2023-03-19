dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.92 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $12,173.04 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00298728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00023440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015770 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000213 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,069,027 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99193689 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $12,882.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

