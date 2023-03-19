dForce USD (USX) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003679 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $37.10 million and approximately $9,765.52 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00305668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00023569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,069,533 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99193689 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $12,882.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.