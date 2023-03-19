Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $920.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $89,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

