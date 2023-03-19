Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,420 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,560,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,447 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after buying an additional 324,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.