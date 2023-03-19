Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $115,192,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $51,379,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $21,696,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 638,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 529,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.