Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

