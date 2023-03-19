DNB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 3,340,227 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,340,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,963,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.13% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $9.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.61. 50,141,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,073,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

