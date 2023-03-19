DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,803 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.14. 6,725,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,007. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.90. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

