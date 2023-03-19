DNB Asset Management AS Has $48.24 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,228. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

