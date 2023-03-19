DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,188 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $40,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $11.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,369,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,819. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

