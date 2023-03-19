DNB Asset Management AS Sells 323,040 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323,040 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.55% of PTC worth $78,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,479 shares of company stock worth $25,741,693. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,152. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

