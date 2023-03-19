Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.08 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and approximately $327.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

