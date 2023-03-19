Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

