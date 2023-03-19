Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 30.9 %
Shares of DFLI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $28.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.
