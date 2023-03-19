Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
DNLMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,150 ($14.02) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,240 ($15.11) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
DNLMY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.
Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.
