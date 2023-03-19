Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.