EAC (EAC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,446.06

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $12,446.06 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00823137 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,122.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

