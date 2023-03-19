EAC Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.44 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $13,829.20 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00298728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00823137 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,122.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

