Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $35.84 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

