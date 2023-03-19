Ecolab Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Ecolab has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Ecolab Trading Down 2.6 %
ECL stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average is $151.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ecolab
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
